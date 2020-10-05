Norma Andersen, 78

The previously published time for funeral services has changed. Services will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City. This is a change from a previously published obituary. Visitation will be held at the community room Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held in the Central City Cemetery following the funeral service.