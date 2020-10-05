 Skip to main content
Norma Andersen, 78

CENTRAL CITY — Norma J. (Smith) Andersen, 78, of Central City, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Grinnell Regional Medical Center in Grinnell, Iowa.

The previously published time for funeral services has changed. Services will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City. This is a change from a previously published obituary. Visitation will be held at the community room Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held in the Central City Cemetery following the funeral service.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

