Norma Caulkins, 79

Norma was born May 24, 1941, to Eugene and Edna Semm (Lockenvitz), she grew up at the family home on North Front Street with her younger brothers, Larry and Dale, where the family ran a machine shop. A memorable childhood story involves her being chased down the alley on her tricycle by the family billy goat, having jumped out of its pen after a bout of teasing by her brothers. She spent her youth in the Grand Island area, to include time at the Lockenvitz farm, wherefrom originated the aforementioned goat. She married Sterling Gary Caulkins in 1958 and accompanied him in his Air Force career, living in various cities in the U.S. and UK before settling back in Grand Island in 1975. A working mother, she spent many years with Sears as a home decorator. She was a proud hostess and homemaker, and a masterful orchestrator in the kitchen. Family activities included sharing chili-dogs at Coney Island, hitting the local Dairy Queen, gardening, and spending weekends camping. She was fond of Scotty dogs and there were usually one or two family cats. After the children matured, Norma and Sterling moved by the Platte River, where they enjoyed the sights and sounds of the migrating geese and cranes when they weren’t touring the country via RV. They eventually moved back into Grand Island. Norma passed away peacefully in her home, with Sterling by her side. Her daughter, Karen, had tended her through her fight against the cancer.