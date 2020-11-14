Norma Kreutz, 96, of Grand Island, formerly of Aurora, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Bickford Assisted Living.

A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Harvard Cemetery. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required. Memorials may be made to the Hamilton Community Foundation. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Norma Jean Kreutz, the daughter of Arnold and Anna (Zimmerman) Kreutz, was born on a farm near Harvard on Sept. 29, 1924, and passed away in Grand Island on Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 96.

Norma grew up on the family farm. She attended Rural School District No. 68 in Clay County and graduated from Harvard High School in 1942. Norma received her bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1955 and her master’s degree from Denver University in Denver, Colo., in 1959.

Norma was a career educator and was extremely proud of her years of teaching. Norma taught rural school in Hamilton County for nine years from 1942 to 1951. She then taught elementary school in Pueblo, Colo., for one and a half years from 1952 to 1953 and then elementary in Denver for 31 years from 1955 through 1985.