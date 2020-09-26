Norman ‘Hoot’ Tesar, 77

GENEVA — Norman L. “Hoot” Tesar, 77, of Geneva passed away Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020, in Lincoln.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the East Side Event Center in Geneva with Pastor Stuart Davis officiating.

Military graveside services will be at Geneva Public Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars or Geneva Rescue Squad

He was born to Jerry and Leona (Krisl) Tesar on Aug. 13, 1943, at Friend.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Tesar of Geneva; brother, Jake Tesar of Geneva; sisters, Marlys and Jim Voth of Kearney, Cindy and Steve Carrigan of Geneva; stepson, Tony and Karen Lauenstein of Shickley.