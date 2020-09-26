 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norman ‘Hoot’ Tesar, 77

Norman ‘Hoot’ Tesar, 77

GENEVA — Norman L. “Hoot” Tesar, 77, of Geneva passed away Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020, in Lincoln.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the East Side Event Center in Geneva with Pastor Stuart Davis officiating.

Military graveside services will be at Geneva Public Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars or Geneva Rescue Squad

He was born to Jerry and Leona (Krisl) Tesar on Aug. 13, 1943, at Friend.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Tesar of Geneva; brother, Jake Tesar of Geneva; sisters, Marlys and Jim Voth of Kearney, Cindy and Steve Carrigan of Geneva; stepson, Tony and Karen Lauenstein of Shickley.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts