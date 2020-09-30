Norman Luthy, 89

Norm was a 60-year member of the American Legion, a 50-year member of the Masons, and a member of the Husker Beef Club. He also contributed many hours helping to construct displays at the Plainsman Agricultural Museum along with his father, Roy Luthy. Norm, along with Roger Bamesberger, built a rotating pancake griddle that has been and continues to be used for various community pancake feeds.

His pride and joy was his family, as well as his grain and livestock farm operation west of Aurora. Farming was always in his blood and, even while in poor health, he cherished the opportunities to be driven to the country so that he could see the farm and cropland.

He had two favorite hobbies. The first one was flying. He received his pilot’s license in the 1960s and enjoyed owning his planes, which he flew from a runway he built in a cornfield just south of the family farm. His second hobby was walking. He could be seen walking in his fields when he lived on the farm, and he continued that exercise when he moved into Aurora.

He was an avid reader.

He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor and for his many “coffee stops” at Aurora businesses (especially at the Aurora Vet Clinic) and neighboring farms to check in and chat with friends.