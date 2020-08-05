Norman N. Stelk, 85, of rural Grand Island died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at First Faith United Methodist Church. The Rev. Ray Stone will officiate. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. CDC guidelines will be followed, with face masks required at both the service and visitation. In leu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Norm was born on March 16, 1935, on the family farm, the son of Arthur Sr. and Ruth (Glause) Stelk. He was raised on the family farm, attending country schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56, being stationed in Germany. On Dec. 21, 1954, he was united in marriage to Shirley Homfeld. When Norm retired from the farm at age 65, he and Shirley enjoyed traveling. He continued to help his sons on the farm into his 80s.
His memberships include First Faith United Methodist Church, Platt Duetsche, Saddle Club and American Legion.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Shirley; their children, Dennis (Janelle) Stelk of Phillips, Rick Stelk of Alda, Sharon (Rudy) Kruse of Grand Island and Leslie Stelk (Paula Mayfield) of Grand Island; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Art Stelk Jr. (Geri) of Grand Island; and a sister, Madeline Geldis of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elton; and sisters, Imogene and Deloris.