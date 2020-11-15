Otto Orsborn, 88

Otto Gene Orsborn, 88, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, with his family at his side.
A graveside burial service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Elm Creek Catholic Cemetery, with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Friends and family are welcome. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Otto’s ashes will be buried alongside of his wife, Josephine, bringing them back together as one.
Otto Gene Orsborn was born Oct. 14, 1932, in Overton to John and Malta Orsborn. He grew up in Elm Creek, where he graduated high school in 1950. He joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and served as a gunner on B-26s and B-29s during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to the states and attended barber school in 1956. During this time, he met Josephine Journey, who became his wife on Dec. 28, 1957.
A nomad at heart, Otto loved traveling and meeting new people. He began barbering in Plattsmouth and spent time in Colorado and Arizona before settling in Elm Creek. He and Josephine adopted their first child, Scott, in Lincoln in 1965, and traveled to Australia for six months before having Anisa and Anne in 1967 and 1969 in Nebraska.
The family of five moved back to Australia and lived there for almost four years. Otto and Jo owned Orsborn Irrigation and Holdrege Drilling upon return to the states. In 1984, Otto and Jo opened Tucker & Grog Steakhouse in Elm Creek, where Otto loved to spend time talking and sharing stories with customers. In 1987, Otto and Jo moved to Cave Creek, Ariz., then took their next adventure to Brookings, Ore. Missing their immediate family and friends, they moved back to Nebraska, choosing homes in Ravenna, Dannebrog, Grand Island and Wood River.
Otto opened up Otto’s Barber Shop in Grand Island, where he worked until retirement. In 2001, he moved to Florida to fight and conquer colon cancer, then in 2003 moved back to Nebraska, where he spent his days visiting Jo at the Wood River nursing home. He made her laugh and smile every day until she passed in 2009.
Otto then moved to Kearney, officially retired from barbering and found his new best friend and love, JoAnn Epping. They had a wonderful relationship and frequently traveled to visit friends and family. Otto often traveled to Florida, Virginia and Omaha to visit his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved sharing pictures of loved ones, cracking jokes, his morning biscotti, a good steak and to talk football over a whiskey, or two. He was never short on interesting stories, loved to laugh and had an incredible memory. He was always proud of the different places he’d been and the special people he’d met along the way.
Survivors of the immediate family include his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Christine, of Omaha; two daughters and sons-in-law, Anisa and Greg Branigan of Chesapeake, Va., and Anne and Brad Cline of Fort Myers, Fla.; one sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Kenneth Wenburg, and his dearest friend, JoAnn Epping, and her family. Additional survivors include grandchildren, Britanny Peasinger, Breanna Kruger, Ryan and Bradley Halford, Alexa Stewart, Daley Cline, Emma, Ben and Will Branigan; close longtime friend Rob Chelewski and family, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Otto was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; parents, John and Malta Orsborn; sisters, Sadie Orsborn, Gloria Lind and Alberta Ekholm; brothers, Jeptha, Kermit, Gary, Cogan and William Orsborn; and grandson Brandon Orsborn.
Otto was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the VFW or the American Legion would be appreciated and can be sent to Apfel Funeral Home, 1123 W. Second St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.