Otto Orsborn, 88

Otto Gene Orsborn, 88, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, with his family at his side.

A graveside burial service with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Elm Creek Catholic Cemetery, with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Friends and family are welcome. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Otto’s ashes will be buried alongside of his wife, Josephine, bringing them back together as one.

Otto Gene Orsborn was born Oct. 14, 1932, in Overton to John and Malta Orsborn. He grew up in Elm Creek, where he graduated high school in 1950. He joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and served as a gunner on B-26s and B-29s during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to the states and attended barber school in 1956. During this time, he met Josephine Journey, who became his wife on Dec. 28, 1957.

A nomad at heart, Otto loved traveling and meeting new people. He began barbering in Plattsmouth and spent time in Colorado and Arizona before settling in Elm Creek. He and Josephine adopted their first child, Scott, in Lincoln in 1965, and traveled to Australia for six months before having Anisa and Anne in 1967 and 1969 in Nebraska.