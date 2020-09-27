Pamela Reidy

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Pamela A. Reidy fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Pamela was born in Grand Island to Robert and Connie (nee Carter) Gappa. She was preceded in death by her father.

Beloved wife of 42 years to Patrick Reidy of Florissant, Mo. Loving mother of Jett (Cindy) Reidy, Stevie Reidy and KC Reidy; dear sister of Sherri (Stanley) Lahm, Peggy Gappa and Doug (Janna) Gappa; Cherished Poppins of Ava, Anna, Lincoln and Aiden; Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Pamela worked in the medical field for 40 years. She loved her job and all the families she met. Pamela loved life and cherished being with her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd., Florissant, MO 63031. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all guests are asked to wear face masks. Burial at a later date following cremation at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, 12004 South Spur 56A, Maxwell, Neb.

Donations in Pamela’s honor may be made to: All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Parish, 1735 Charbonier Rd., Florissant, MO 63031 (314-921-2201).