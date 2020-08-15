AURORA — Patricia Oswald, 81, of Aurora passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church, 1104 A St., Aurora. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Patricia Anne Oswald, the daughter of Leo Howard and Florence (Wells) Dolloff, was born at Payette, Idaho, on Sept. 25, 1938.
In her younger years, Pat grew up in Idaho, Oregon, Alaska and Kansas. They moved to Nebraska, and Pat graduated from Grand Island Senior High School. While in high school she worked as a car hop.
On Feb. 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Walter M. Oswald. They lived in his childhood home, where they raised their family. Walt was a farmer and Pat was a city girl turned farm wife. She worked with her husband and also had time to work at various businesses in town, including the Manor as an aide. She worked as a bookkeeper, she worked at the ASCS office and retired from the library in Aurora.
Walt passed away Dec. 28, 2017.
Pat was a member of the United Methodist Church. Pat enjoyed chasing her grandkids and then following them in their many activities. She had a strong love for flowers and was proud of the gardens she raised around her home. She also enjoyed her coffee group on Mondays and Thursdays. Pat enjoyed her almost daily visits with her best friend and sister-in-law, Mary Bierbower.
Those who remain to cherish her memory are her son, Jay (Tina) Oswald of Aurora; six grandchildren, Jake (Heidi) of Monticello, Ill., Caleb and his fiancée, Cami Roehrs, of Phillips, twins Jeremy and Courtney of Aurora, Jessica (Vernon) Lawrence of Red Bluff, Calif., and Aaron of Grand Island; and great-grandson Walter Oswald. She is also survived by her brother, Leo Eugene (Pam) Dolloff of Lafayette, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Jeanette; son, Jerald; and her honorary aunt she called “Grandma Nauman.”