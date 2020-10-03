Patricia (Patty) Boyll, 81, of Grand Island, joined our Heavenly Father on Sept. 30, 2020. She passed away at Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln.

A memorial gathering of friends and family will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Cremation has been chosen; a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Patty was born on July 31, 1939, in Kearney, to Clarence and Elizabeth Shields. She grew up in Kearney, was a member of First Baptist Church and attended Kearney High School and Kearney State College.

She was united in marriage to Walter Boyll on March 25, 1959, in Kearney, after which the couple started their family. After a short time in Omaha and North Platte, they settled in Grand Island, where Patty was a sales manager for Miller & Paine and Tupperware Inc. They then lived in Kearney, where Patty was an administrative assistant at Faith Christian School. After a short time in Oklahoma, the couple returned to Grand Island.

Survivors include husband, Walter Boyll, of Grand Island; children, Deanna Brant (Terry) of Wheatland, Wyo., Denise Zerr of Lincoln, David Boyll (Debbie) of Lone Tree, Colo., Doug Boyll of Grand Island, John Boyll (Cherryl) of Anahuac, Texas, Jana Thompson (Dusty) of Grand Island; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death her parents; brother, Harry Shields; sister, Betty Hall; son-in-law, Tim Zerr.