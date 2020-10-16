Patricia Wampler, 87

ST. PAUL — Patricia D. Wampler, 87, of rural St. Paul died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Riverton Cemetery in Riverton, Iowa. The Rev. Carl Phillips will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Patricia was born Aug. 25, 1933, at Hamburg, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Vera (Kellison) Smith. She grew up on a farm and attended country schools in the Hamburg area. The family later moved to Burlington Junction, Mo., where she graduated from high school and later returned to Hamburg.

She was united in marriage to Owen Wampler on July 16, 1955, at Rockport, Mo. The couple lived in Riverton, Iowa, Nebraska City, Nehawka and Stockham.

In the fall of 1970, they moved their family to a farm near Cushing, where she lived the rest of her life. Patricia was a homemaker and worked for Ore-Ida in Grand Island for 25 years before retiring.