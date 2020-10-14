Patrick Obermiller, 40

Patrick Shane Obermiller, 40 of Grand Island, formerly of Farwell, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Kelso Cemetery near Farwell. Pastor Bob Carlson will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Farwell EMT’s or the Elba EMT’s. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Patrick was born in Hastings on July 20, 1980. He enjoyed growing up on the farm, going to sales with his dad, and had a strong interest in International and John Deere tractors. All the animals on the farm were great but the dogs, Foxy and Cindy, as well as the cats, were very special to Patrick. Patrick graduated from Centura High School in 1987, later moving to Grand Island, where he stayed with Janet and Marion “Doug” Douglas while he worked at Mid Nebraska Individual Services in Grand Island. He later moved to a house with several other roommates working at Goodwill Services of Grand Island. Since 2014, he’s been with Integrated Life Choices, where he made many friends who became more like family. He did some odd jobs for Ray O’Connor of Grand Island and really enjoyed spending time with Ray and his sons.
Those left to cherish his memory include his cousins, Cynthia and Timothy Aitken and family of Dannebrog, Tana Fuson Brogden and David Brogden and family of Oregon, LeRoy and Virginia Teichmeier and family of Ravenna, Angie Teichmeier and family of Rockville, the late Mr. and Mrs. Owen Dethlefs family, Frank and Charlotte Case and family of Lincoln, Kenneth and Sherill Teichmeier and family of Texas, Dewey and Colleen Mieth and family of Rockville, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Teichmeier and family of Loup City, Al and Peggy Golden and family of Bridgeport; friends, Delvin and Yvonne Baldwin of Farwell, Todd and Julie Nitsch and family of Boelus, Grant and Sandra Davis and family of Dannebrog, Glen and Ina Dudley of Farwell, Kelly and Beth Cumming and family of Dannebrog, Ryan and Lisa Jerabek and family of Farwell, Ted Kohtz and family of Boelus, David Lukasiewicz and family of Grand Island, Susan Kyhn and family of Boelus, Robert and Vicki Esau and family of Texas, David and Paula Snider and family of Lincoln, Judy Rodish and family of Iowa, Joyce (and the late Udell) Jess and family of Grand Island, Gerald and Peggy Jess of Farwell, Irvin and Mary Ann Baldwin and family of Cairo, and David and Rashelle Grim and family of Farwell.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Claudia Obermiller; sister, Christy Obermiller; and grandparents, Everett Garrett, Helen and Russell Tobis, Elmer and Frieda Obermiller.
