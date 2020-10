Patrick Shane Obermiller, 40, of Grand Island, formerly of Farwell, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Kelso Cemetery near Farwell.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home.

More details will appear later.