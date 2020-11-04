GILTNER — Patrick Ormond, 64, of Giltner passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner. Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary’s in Aurora and St. Joseph’s in Giltner’s Facebook pages for those who are unable to attend in person.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a Rosary at 7, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Loras Grell will officiate. Interment will be in St Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Giltner. Current CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are recommended. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Patrick Richard Ormond was born on Oct. 12, 1956, to Richard and Theresa (Schwarz) Ormond, Jr. and passed away on Oct. 31, 2020 at the age of 64.

He was a lifelong resident of Hamilton County. He grew up on the family farm 7 miles southeast of Giltner.

Patrick attended and graduated from Giltner Public High School in 1974. He went to Hastings College for one year at Hastings.