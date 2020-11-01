Patrick Rall, 46

 Skip to main content
BEAVERCREEK, Ore. — Patrick Alan Rall, 46, of Beavercreek, Ore., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie Rall of Oregon; a son, Myles Rall of Oregon; two daughters, Meghan Leetch and Michaela Rall of Nebraska, and Mercedes Spencer of Georgia; two grandchildren, Connor and Elanor Leetch, both of Nebraska; his father, Pat Rall of Nebraska; his mother, Kathy Rall of Nebraska; and three sisters, Sarah Peirce of Nebraska, Dawn Rall and Delena Buverns of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Joyce Rall; brother, Rob Rall.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

