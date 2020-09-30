Patrick Wescoat, 63

CAIRO — Patrick L. Wescoat, 63, of Cairo died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at the First Baptist Church in Cairo with Pastors Michael Boling and Jack Boling officiating. Burial will follow in the Sand Valley Cemetery in Callaway.

A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at the First Baptist Church in Cairo. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.