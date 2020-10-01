Patrick Wescoat, 63

CAIRO — Patrick Lee Wescoat, 63, of Cairo, went to his heavenly home Sept. 28, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the First Baptist Church in Cairo, with the Rev. Michael Boling and the Rev. Jack Boling officiating. Interment will be in Sand Valley Cemetery in Callaway.

Visitation with the family receiving family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the First Baptist Church in Cairo. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

He was born Sept. 22, 1957, at Henderson, to Willis and Eileen (Schumm) Wescoat. He grew up in Lexington and graduated with the Class of 1975. After graduation he attended Tennessee Temple College. He worked at Valley Sales and Orthman Manufacturing in Lexington.

He was united in marriage to Debra Gascho Bordenkircher on Nov. 17, 2007, at First Baptist Church in Cairo. The couple lived in Cairo, where he was employed by MH Equipment and had a lawn mowing business until his death. They took in a great-nephew and niece, Travys and Ashlyn, in 2010 to raise as their own children.