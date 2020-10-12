Paul Blase, 66

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean, of Hordville; three children and their spouses, Melissa and Josh Gleghorn of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Laura and Alan Huesers of Hartington and Aaron and Chandra Blase of Hordville; nine grandchildren, Dalton and Gemma Gleghorn, Allison, Randall, Andrew and Grant Huesers, and Adelyn, Emma and Avery Blase; and a brother and sister-in-law, David and Betty Blase of Lincoln. Paul is also survived by his parents-in-law, Louis and Kathryn Essen of Gretna; two brothers-in-law and their wives, David and Bonnie Essen of Gretna and Brian and Lori Essen of Fremont; and a host of nieces, nephews and many other family members and dear friends.