HORDVILLE — Paul Blase, 66, of Hordville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home after battling cancer.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church northeast of Hampton. The Rev. David A. Feddern will officiate. Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at Polk.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church, 1511 N. Y Road, Hampton. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Orphan Grain Train.
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com
Paul Anthony Blase, the son of Ervin Harold Blase and Lena Mae (Baack) Blase, was born in York, Neb., on Jan. 25, 1954, and passed away at Hordville on Oct. 10, 2020, at the age of 66.
Paul grew up on the farm and graduated from Hordville High School. He received his agronomy degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and then returned home to farm with his family.
On Sept. 19, 1981, Paul married Jean Essen at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Polk.
They had four children: Melissa, Laura, Matthew and Aaron. They just celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary in September.
Paul was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Polk. Paul was a volunteer firefighter for many years.
He enjoyed John Deere tractors and loved attending tractor pulling contests around the area. Paul liked traveling and taking trips with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Matthew.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean, of Hordville; three children and their spouses, Melissa and Josh Gleghorn of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Laura and Alan Huesers of Hartington and Aaron and Chandra Blase of Hordville; nine grandchildren, Dalton and Gemma Gleghorn, Allison, Randall, Andrew and Grant Huesers, and Adelyn, Emma and Avery Blase; and a brother and sister-in-law, David and Betty Blase of Lincoln. Paul is also survived by his parents-in-law, Louis and Kathryn Essen of Gretna; two brothers-in-law and their wives, David and Bonnie Essen of Gretna and Brian and Lori Essen of Fremont; and a host of nieces, nephews and many other family members and dear friends.
