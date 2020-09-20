Paul Buller, 67

AURORA — Paul James Buller, 67, of Aurora. passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Henderson Hospital.
A celebration of life for Paul will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Paul’s shop, 2201 E. Sixth Road, Aurora.
Paul, the son of Alvin and Esther (Schroeder) Buller, was born Nov. 15, 1952, in Aurora. He grew up on the family farm west of Henderson. Paul graduated from Henderson High School in 1970. He went on to attend Tabor College for a short time and received the rest of his training at a tech school in Hastings.
Paul married Dianne Auch on Aug. 30, 1980. They have one daughter, Karla. Paul spent his career farming and participated in his last harvest in 2018. Paul served nine years as a board member for the Henderson Coop.
Paul loved his motorcycles. He and Dianne had been attending the Sturgis rallies since 1980. They spent winters in the hill country of Texas, where they were able to ride their motorcycles and made numerous friends.
Paul was a member of Living Hope Church (formerly Mennonite Brethren Church of Henderson), where he served as an usher for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dianne, of Aurora; daughter, Karla (Barrett) Huneke, of St. Paul; two sisters, Norma Jean (Michael) Wiebe of Corinth, Texas, and Donna (Harvey) Thiessen of Dannebrog; sister-in-law, Janet (Gary) Sanger of Urbandale, Iowa; brother-in-law, Gary (Deb) Auch of Hill City, S.D.; many nieces, nephews, friends and motorcycle friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
