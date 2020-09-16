Paul Sueper, 85

ORD — Paul C. Sueper, 85, of Ord, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell due to the complications from dementia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Military honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38.
For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the service.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or St. Mary’s School.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Charles was born Oct. 13, 1934, at Lindsay, to Albert F. and Coletta A. (Ball) Sueper. He was raised at Lindsay, received his education at St. Bernard Country School and later obtained his GED.
Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He farmed with his father and purchased the farm located in Madison. In 1976, Paul moved to Ord. On April 8, 1978, he was united in marriage to Evelyn (Nevrivy) Bruha at Ord. Paul worked as a carpenter with Stan Powers and later for the Ord Housing Authority until his retirement.
Paul was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus and American Legion. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed baseball and coffee time with his group of friends.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn of Ord; two step-daughters and their husbands, Sharon and Myron Osentowski of Ord and Sandra and Herb Bruha of Burwell; seven step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; five step-great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Dr. Robert Sueper; and seven sisters, Wilma Abler, Betty Huber, Romaine Lubisher, Rose Fuchs, Julie Boettcher, Karen Sueper and Alberta Sueper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, Robert E. Bruha; two brothers, Ferdinand and Mark Sueper; and two sisters, Monica Frisch and Marilyn Sueper.
