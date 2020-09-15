Paul Sueper, 85

ORD — Paul C. Sueper, 85, of Ord passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell due to the complications from dementia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. Military Honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or St. Mary’s School. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
For the health and safety of others, social distancing and face masks are recommended for those attending the service.
