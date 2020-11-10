Paul Volkl, 88

LANCASTER, Calif. — Paul Henry Volkl, 88, a lifetime trucker and a longtime resident of Lancaster, Calif., passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Valley of Peace Cremation & Burial of Lancaster, Calif., is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to their website: https://valleyofpeace.net. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Paul was born on April 29, 1932, in St. Libory to Henry and Marie (Suehlsen) Volkl. He was the firstborn of three children. He was raised and attended high school in St. Libory. Paul proudly served four years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He headed out to California in 1963 for better employment opportunities and lived in the Santa Clarita Valley. He married Donna Jean Gouldie on Nov. 3, 1967, in Carson City, Nev. She preceded him in death on Aug. 5, 1987.

He was an owner/operator and drove for Apex Trucking for many years. Then in 1991, Paul rekindled a relationship with Myrtle (Dumont) Reimers, whom he had been engaged to in 1962 in Nebraska. They were married on July 27, 1991, in Las Vegas, Nev., and lived in Lancaster, Calif. They brought out the best in one another. After many years of driving truck, he hung up his keys, retiring in 2012 and enjoying his prime years with his wife, friends, family, and their doggy, Lucky.