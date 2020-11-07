Peggy Huffman, 58

Peggy J. Huffman, 58, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel of All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To help protect others, face masks are required.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Peggy was born on March 16, 1962, at McCook, the daughter of Sam and Earla (Stout) Jimenez. She graduated from Republican Valley High School, Class of 1980. Following high school, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

On Aug. 7, 1982, she was united in marriage to Richard Huffman. This union was blessed with children, Taylor and Ashlie. They lived most of their married life in Grand Island, where Peggy worked for Hansen Agri-PLACEMENT since 1983. She enjoyed many types of crafts.