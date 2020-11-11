Phyllis Green, 80

SARGENT — Phyllis Ann (Peirson) Green, 80, of Sargent passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sargent, with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anselm Cemetery at Anselmo. Memorials may be offered to the PEO Organization of Sargent or to St Mary’s Catholic Church in Sargent.

A visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, with a rosary service at 5, at Mary’s Catholic Church in Sargent. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook for words of encouragement or remembrance may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska.

