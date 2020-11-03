Phyllis Schatz, 78

HASTINGS — Hastings resident Phyllis Elizabeth Schatz, 78, went to meet her Lord on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home at Goldbeck Towers with her family present.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Phyllis was born May 26, 1942, in Buchanan, Mich., to Melvin L. and Eva Jeanne (Todd) Anglemyer. She grew up in Nebraska. Phyllis met and married her husband of 34 years, Frederick William Schatz Sr. They were married Aug. 9, 1967, in O’Neill, and they raised five children together. Phyllis worked at Good Samaritan Village as a housekeeper and at Hastings Pork until she retired.