WOOD RIVER — Rachel G. Mendez, 87, formerly of Wood River, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River, with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with family and friends speaking in remembrance of Rachel at 6:30 and the Rosary following at 7. Due to COVID-19 concerns, attendees will be required to wear a mask and asked to maintain social distancing. Memorials are suggested to Concrete Cares of Nebraska and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Rachel was born on Aug. 17, 1932, in Grand Island to Francisco Guerrero and Ernestina Cantu. She grew up in Grand Island and received her education through the eighth grade at Stolley Park Elementary.
She met the love of her life, Vincent M. Mendez, in the potato fields where she was a potato picker and he was a potato loader. They married on Aug. 17, 1949, in Grand Island and lived together there and in various other towns before settling down in Wood River. Over the years, she worked hard to help support her family in the potato and beet fields, in an onion plant, at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant during the Vietnam War, and at the Good Samaritan Society in Wood River before she retired. She attended church at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River and she enjoyed cooking for her family, playing games with her neighbors, gardening and embroidery. In her younger days, she liked to bowl, play softball and dance.
She is survived by her husband, Vincent M. Mendez; her sons, Vincent Mendez Jr. and Robert Mendez; and her daughter, Olivia Molina. She is survived by eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Guerrero and Ernestina Cantu; her brothers, John and Marion Guerrero; her sisters, Gabina Mendez, Flora Roman and Frances Salinas; her granddaughter, Serita Gamez; and her great-granddaughter, Lauryn Poff.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.