ST. PAUL — Rae Lea Lee, 72, of St. Paul, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her home.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. The Revs. Susan Murithi and Dr. Russell Anderson will officiate. Legion Auxiliary honors will be held at the church by the Carl Mogensen American Legion Auxiliary Unit 119 of St. Paul. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
The CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and face masks are required. The service will be live streamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church in St. Paul or to CHI Health Regional Cancer Center in Grand Island.
Rae Lea was born Oct. 22, 1947, at Loup City, the daughter of Keith C. and Doris M. (Jensen) Moeller. She grew up in Loup City, where she attended Loup City Public School and graduated from Loup City High School in 1965.
She was united in marriage to Darwin R. Lee on Aug. 26, 1965, in Loup City. The couple lived their entire married life in St. Paul. Over the years, Rae Lea worked at various places in St. Paul, including: Howard County Hospital, for Dr. Mathews medical office, St. Paul Dry Cleaners, American Legion Club, United Methodist Church, St. Paul Country Club and did childc are in her home.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 119 of St. Paul and the St. Paul Country Club.
She enjoyed bowling, reading, golfing with Darwin on Friday night couples league and crocheting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school activities.
She is survived by her husband, Darwin Lee, of St. Paul; children and spouses, Cheri and Cary DeMoss of Des Moines, Iowa, Tracey and Philip Lukasiewicz of Farwell, and Brian Lee of Grand Island; seven grandchildren, Ryan Shirley, Kristina Shirley, Jordyn Lukasiewicz, Jared Lukasiewicz, Joseph Lukasiewicz, Cooper Lee and Layton Lee; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Deb Moeller of Loup City; and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Donald Smith of Loup City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Pat Mudloff; and brother, Alan Moeller.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Rae’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net