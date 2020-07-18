Randy Stout, 60, of Grand Island died while doing what he loved at Mormon Island on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
A visitation time will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Apfel Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life gathering at Mormon Island following the visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Randy was born March 10, 1960, in Grand Island to Lillie Marie Benson and Jonny Peterson. He grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Senior High. Randy had a passion for fur buying and started at a young age, with Harold Clark as his mentor. Randy was in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1979, when he was honorably discharged.
In 1980, Randy was united in marriage to Pam Buettner. The couple lived in Grand Island and divorced in 1995. He worked as foreman at JB Swift for eight years, then worked as a brick and block layer for several construction companies. Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, spending time with friends and family and playing with his grandkids.
Randy is survived by his children, Jolene Stout (Vine Iron Rope) of Lincoln, Angela (Brian) Lindholm, April Stout, Joe Stout and Matthew Stout, all of Grand Island; grandchildren, Aliyah, Lexi, Jariel, and Jayden Mota, Brennen Thaden (Bri Hunter), Jasmine Thaden (Austin Redmond), Charles Thaden III, Hailey Stout, Quintin Stout, Eric, and Emmanuel, Elias Del-agua; siblings, Linda (Ron) Thompson, Roxie (Tim) Seeber, Cindy Svitak, Rex (Shellie) Stout and Kelly Stout, all of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Patti Buettner; brother-in-law, Tom Buettner; and several nieces and nephews; with a special thanks to Suelynn.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ira and Waunita Benson; mom and stepfather, Lille Marie and Floyd Stout; sister, Betty Weddle, brother-in-law, John Buettner; and mentor, Harold Clark.