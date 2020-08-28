Raymond Vogel, 73

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa — Raymond M. Vogel, 73, of Sioux Rapids, Iowa, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Cherokee, Iowa.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. The Sliefert Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Raymond Michael Vogel, the son of Charles and Mary (Warner) Vogel, was born on April 18, 1947, in Grand Island. As an infant, he was baptized at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island and was later confirmed at the same church in 1954.
Growing up, Raymond attended grade school at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and high school at Grand Island Central Catholic School. After graduating from high school, Raymond attended Southwestern Vocational Tech in Jackson, Minn., where he learned his training in auto mechanics.
On Nov. 23, 1965, Raymond enlisted in the United States Marine Corps to serve his country. During his time of service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on Jan 15, 1968. Raymond was very proud of his country and serving in the Marines. He was an active member of the Sioux Rapids American Legion.
On June 8, 1968, Raymond was united in marriage to Betty Jo and they were blessed with four children: Robert, Raymond Jr., Theresa, and Stephen.
On Dec. 30, 1994, Raymond was united in marriage to Judy Davis in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
In his free time, Raymond loved spending time with his family. When not spending time with family, you could find him in his semi. Trucking was his life and he enjoyed being a truck driver.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Judy Vogel, of Sioux Rapids, Iowa; children, Brenda (Dan) Dodge of Sutherland, Iowa, Robert Vogel of Cleveland, Ohio, Raymond Vogel Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio, Tanya Spieker of Spencer, Iowa, Angela (Pat) Leeper of Burt, Iowa, and Stephen (Sandra) Vogel of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, John Vogel, Rolland Vogel, Jim (Cathy) Vogel and Charley (Diane) Vogel; sisters, Sister Charlene Vogel, Judy Mettenbrink, Rosellen Vogel and Sue Schutt; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Christopher; two sisters, Theresa and Jennifer; a daughter, Theresa Gipper; a granddaughter, Jessica Joyner; a great-grandson, Kennedy Michael Ray Norland; sisters-in-law, Isabella Vogel, Marcella Fitzner and Delores Bressman; brothers-in-law, Ron Mettenbrink and Marx Schutt; a son-in-law, Tom Burrow; and his mother-in-law, Gladys Smoot.
