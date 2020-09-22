Rev. Volney D Lofgreen, 96, of Grand Island died peacefully at his home Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with the Rev. Lonnie Logan officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday prior to the services.
Volney requested cremation and will be buried at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery in Beaver City. Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook page.
Volney was born Nov. 4, 1923, in Norton, Kan., to Burdge and Ada Blanche (Porter) Lofgreen. When he was in eighth grade, the family moved to Beaver City and he graduated from Beaver City High School in 1942. He later graduated from the United States Maritime Service Radio Training Station at Gallups Island, Boston, Mass., in 1944. He received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nebraska in 1952 and graduated from the School of Rural Ministry at the University of Missouri in 1957, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Divinity.
During World War II, Volney served in the U.S. Merchant Marine, joining in 1944 and continuing until the end of hostilities in 1946. During his service he was the radio operator on ships in the Pacific and in the Mediterranean.
He married Mary Esther VanCleave on Aug. 24, 1946, in Beaver City. After a year of farming, he returned to the University of Nebraska. During those years, he had student pastorates in Wann and in Unadilla while attending the University of Nebraska. They then moved to Clarksville, Mo., where Volney served as a student pastor for several churches in Pike County, Mo., at Annada, Eoli, Paynesville, while attending the University of Missouri.
Upon completing his studies in 1957, Volney accepted a call to be the minister for the First Christian Church in Grand Island and continued until his retirement from full-time ministry in 1977. From then until his final retirement in 2002, Volney served as an interim pastor for many congregations across Nebraska from Purdum to Lincoln, while they called new pastors.
One of his favorite endeavors was his monthly minister retreats at Johnson Lake for rural pastors. These get-togethers established great fellowship study and support for these pastors.
In Grand Island, Volney was an active member of the Ministerial Association and the Cosmopolitan Service Club. He served the community as a member of the Grand Island Public School Board for 14 years.
Volney’s faith was intimately tied to his love for and enjoyment of the outdoors. God’s creations continued to inspire him into his 90s. Nature and the outdoors were his cathedral wherever he was — whether it be in a field listening to the corn grow, fishing or hunting, or helping the youth from the church discover God’s creation while camping, backpacking in the mountains, or canoeing the Platte. Volney was very active in church youth camps in Nebraska.
Survivors include his daughter, Lora and husband John Boyer of York and grandsons Paul and Joe; son, Eric Lofgreen of Grand Island and grandsons, Jeffery and husband Chris Quackenbush, Kevin and wife Pricilla Lofgreen; son, David and wife Jan Lofgreen of Grand Island, grandchildren Dan and Elvy Lofgreen and great-grandson Jaxon and great-granddaughter Alondra, granddaughter Tiffany Ann Lofgreen, granddaughter Amanda and her husband Jon Nielsen and great-grandchildren Pearl and Conrad, grandson Andy Bosselman, granddaughter Krisha and husband James Dolton and great-grandson Max. Also left to mourn his passing is his faithful companion, Bella.
Volney was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Mary; brothers, Victor and Denzel; sisters-in law, Ada Lou (VanCleave) Bishop and Ruth (Sawyer) Lofgreen. Volney was married to Betty Powell of Grand Island from 2006 until her passing in 2012.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Grand Island, Camp Kaleo, The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.
