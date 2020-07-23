HASTINGS — Richard J. “Dick” Davey, 87, of Hastings passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.
Rosary is 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with the Rev. Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, with family present from 5 to 7 at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church or Hope Lodge in Omaha. Since there are material-sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
