Richard “Dick” Hartman, 83, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with the Rev. Mark Middendorf officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details to follow.