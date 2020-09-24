Richard ‘Dick’ Johnson, 73

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Richard Alan Johnson, 73, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2020, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Dick was born in Grand Island on Jan. 25, 1947, to James and Lucille Johnson, the eldest son of four children.

He was an avid athlete, participating in football, track, and baseball throughout his school years. He attended Midland Lutheran College on an athletic scholarship and played both football and baseball, graduating in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and a teaching endorsement for Business Education.

From 1971 to 1977 Dick taught business education classes in both Dix, where he coached football, baseball and track, and Pine Bluffs, Wyo. He then attended the University of Wyoming to pursue a Master of Science in Business Computer Education (’83). While at UW he met and married his wife, Beverly.