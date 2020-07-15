BELGRADE — Richard D. Hellbusch, 85, of Belgrade passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from lymphocytic leukemia.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. Allen Pingel officiating. Burial will follow in Peace Lutheran Cemetery at Belgrade.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and funeral service. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Richard was born Jan. 14, 1935, to Werner and Freda (Badge) Hellbusch at the home place at Timber Creek. He attended District 7 Timber Creek through grade school and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1953. He married Donna Lou Steinwart on June 8, 1955. To this union, four daughters were born.
Richard was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed gardening and taking care of his animals. He loved his morning coffee and an evening drink with neighbors and friends in Belgrade and Fullerton. He also loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his three daughters, Barb (Pat) Connor of Grand Island, Diana (Glen) Richards of York and Laura (Mike) Herman of Kearney; eight grandchildren, Nicki, Karrie, Kathie, Justine, Adam, Tyler, Travis and Thomas; 14 great-grandchildren; his twin brother, Robert (Alice) Hellbusch of Grand Island, and brother, Roger (Jan) Hellbusch of Fullerton.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Donna Lou Hellbusch; daughter, Debra; his parents; granddaughter, Kristi; and nephews, Greg Bolles and Thad Hellbusch.
Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.