BELGRADE — Richard D. Hellbusch, 85, of Belgrade passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from lymphocytic leukemia.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. Allen Pingel officiating. Burial will follow in Peace Lutheran Cemetery at Belgrade.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and funeral service. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
To send flowers to the family of Richard Hellbusch, please visit Tribute Store.