BELGRADE — Richard D. Hellbusch, 85, of Belgrade passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from lymphocytic leukemia.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. Allen Pingel officiating. Burial will follow in Peace Lutheran Cemetery at Belgrade.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and funeral service. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Service information

Jul 16
Service
Thursday, July 16, 2020
10:30AM
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
401 Irving St
Fullerton, NE 68638
Jul 15
Visitation
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home
210 Irving St.
Fullerton, NE 68638
