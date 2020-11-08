Richard ‘Rich’ McKinny, 72

After retirement, he spent most mornings at the YMCA with his group of friends sharing coffee and community. Rich spent many hours bowling, fishing, traveling and watching his grandsons’ activities. He especially enjoyed 25 years of fishing trips to Canada with a special group of relatives and friends. Rich never knew a stranger, loved people, making new friends, and helping anyone and everyone who needed a hand.

Rich’s life is celebrated by his wife of 51 years, Joyce McKinny, and his entire family: Cristi and Dave Robb, Susan and Matt Albers, and Laurie and Jamie Kuebler. Rich always said as a reward for raising three teenage girls he was given eight grandsons to enjoy: Dylan Robb, Ryan (Athena Eccher) Robb, Christian Robb, Damon Robb, Bode Albers, Jacob Albers, Alek Kuebler and Ayden Kuebler. Also cherishing his memory are brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Kaymie McKinny, and their daughters, Sarah and Erin; special cousins, Rod and Jean Ulfers; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jeanne Blank, Lavon Hadfield, Ray Danker, Karen Hundt, and Mary Jane Danker; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He loved us all for our unique talents and personalities.

Rich was preceded in death by parents, Dick and Edna McKinny; sister, Kathy Bandars; parents-in-law, Emil and Linda Danker; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.