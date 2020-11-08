Richard “Rich” McKinny, 72, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Country House Estates in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming of the services will begin at 1:45 p.m. on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. To protect those most vulnerable, face masks are required and CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed.
Private family burial was held at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to First Faith United Methodist Church or donor’s choice.
Rich was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Dick and Edna McKinny, and raised in Hancock, Iowa. He graduated from AvoHa Community Schools with the class of 1966 and received his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University. He served proudly in the United States Air Force.
Rich and Joyce moved to Grand Island in 1978, where they raised their family. He worked for the Hall County Sheriff’s Department for 29 years, including 19 years teaching D.A.R.E. classes in Hall County schools. Rich was an active member of First Faith United Methodist Church. He loved a hot cup of coffee and a visit with friends, and spent many hours with friends at church coffee time.
After retirement, he spent most mornings at the YMCA with his group of friends sharing coffee and community. Rich spent many hours bowling, fishing, traveling and watching his grandsons’ activities. He especially enjoyed 25 years of fishing trips to Canada with a special group of relatives and friends. Rich never knew a stranger, loved people, making new friends, and helping anyone and everyone who needed a hand.
Rich’s life is celebrated by his wife of 51 years, Joyce McKinny, and his entire family: Cristi and Dave Robb, Susan and Matt Albers, and Laurie and Jamie Kuebler. Rich always said as a reward for raising three teenage girls he was given eight grandsons to enjoy: Dylan Robb, Ryan (Athena Eccher) Robb, Christian Robb, Damon Robb, Bode Albers, Jacob Albers, Alek Kuebler and Ayden Kuebler. Also cherishing his memory are brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Kaymie McKinny, and their daughters, Sarah and Erin; special cousins, Rod and Jean Ulfers; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jeanne Blank, Lavon Hadfield, Ray Danker, Karen Hundt, and Mary Jane Danker; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He loved us all for our unique talents and personalities.
Rich was preceded in death by parents, Dick and Edna McKinny; sister, Kathy Bandars; parents-in-law, Emil and Linda Danker; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Country House for the kind and generous care they provided Rich and his family over the past months.
Mr. Rogers said that in hard times we should, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” Rich always said that he liked to be a helper. As a tribute to Rich, the family asks that you try be a helper and make the world a little bit better for someone else.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.