Richard ‘Rick' Dunbar, 74

Richard “Rick” Bruce Dunbar passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, at the age of 74 years.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathy Gundell officiating.

Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at St. John's Lutheran Church, family will be present. Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad is in charge of arrangements.

Rick was born on Feb. 19, 1948, to Allen and Hazel (Nicks) Dunbar in Hay Springs. He attended school in Ord, graduating with the class of 1966 and continued his education at the University of Nebraska, achieving his degree in Agricultural Economics in 1970. Upon college graduation, Rick began his career with the Farmers Home Administration.

On May 19, 1973, Rick was united in marriage to Christine (Chris) Sue Dunbar at St. John's Lutheran Church in Eustis. They then began farming and ranching northwest of Eustis and were blessed with two children, Bradley and Janine. Together, their shared love of growing and tending to their family's farming operation would continue for nearly fifty years.

Rick was a kind, loyal, and witty man. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather he took great joy in spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He took interest in the special gifts and talents each held and served as their biggest fan in their pursuits. Rick was a proud resident of the Eustis community, enjoying many years of service to St. John's Lutheran Church, the Lions Club, 4-H, and the local school board. He was blessed with many friends, loved music, and when asked about his hobbies, he would respond that he most enjoyed growing and distributing seed wheat.

Rick's passion for agriculture and interest in the industry allowed him opportunities to serve on the Board of Directors for the Nebraska Crop Improvement Association, Nebraska Wheat Board, National Wheat Marketing Center and NU Pride Genetics. He was a lifelong learner who never tired of trying new things.

Rick was a humble, faith-filled husband, dad, grandpa, friend, and farmer who loved and lived well. He will be missed immensely.

He is survived by his wife, Christine; son, Bradley (Courtney) Dunbar of Omaha; and daughter, Janine (Jeff) Williams of Grand Island; as well as four grandchildren, Addison Dunbar and Owen, Bo, and Brooklyn Williams; sisters, Bev (Gene) Cook of Lincoln, Janice (Clayton) Kooiker of Le Mars, Iowa, JoAnne Dunbar of Lincoln, and Nick (Malena) Aquino of Cockeysville, Md; sisters-in-law, Karen (Rich) Miller of The Dalles, Ore., Deb (Pat) Hecox of Gothenburg, and Shirley Collins of Kearney; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Hazel Dunbar; sister, Linda Dunbar; brother, Dick Collins; mother and father-in-law, Leonard and Betty Rieker.

Memorials are suggested to the family for the development of a scholarship fund in Rick's memory. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.