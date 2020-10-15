Richard ‘Rick’ Walton, 71

HAZARD — Richard L. ”Rick” Walton, 71, of Hazard died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard with Pastor Dean Hanson officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the church. A family burial will be in the German Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Humane Society or the Faith Lutheran Church. Rasmussen Funeral Home is assisting the family.

He was born Feb. 13, 1949, in Scottsbluff to David and Esther (Zillig) Walton. He grew up in Ainsworth, where he graduated from Ainsworth High School before attending Kearney State College.

He entered the Army on April 7, 1970, and served during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged Dec. 6, 1971.

He was united in marriage to Beverly Pelster in June 1972, until the two later divorced. From this union two children, Stacie and Ryan, were born. He later married Dee Joliffee in September 1991 and was married until the couple divorced.