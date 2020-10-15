Richard ‘Rick’ Walton, 71

HAZARD — Richard L. ”Rick” Walton, 71, of Hazard died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard with Pastor Dean Hanson officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the church. A family burial will be in the German Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Humane Society or the Faith Lutheran Church. Rasmussen Funeral Home is assisting the family.
He was born Feb. 13, 1949, in Scottsbluff to David and Esther (Zillig) Walton. He grew up in Ainsworth, where he graduated from Ainsworth High School before attending Kearney State College.
He entered the Army on April 7, 1970, and served during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged Dec. 6, 1971.
He was united in marriage to Beverly Pelster in June 1972, until the two later divorced. From this union two children, Stacie and Ryan, were born. He later married Dee Joliffee in September 1991 and was married until the couple divorced.
Rick worked for the Workforce Development, where he worked for many years until his retirement. He also lived in Kearney, Lexington, Smithfield and Hazard. He also worked for the Westminster Woods Church Camp.
He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard and the Lexington Kiwanis, and enjoyed their annual Christmas Tree fundraiser. He enjoyed history, particularly the Indian Wars, Husker sports, RVing, putzing around in his garage and watching his granddaughters sporting events.
He is survived by his son, Ryan (Candace) Walton of Grand Island; daughter, Stacie (Keven) Iosty of Kearney; three grandchildren, Alexis Walton, Elizabeth Walton and Asthon Iosty; brother, Doug Walton, of Ainsworth; sister, Maggie (Mike) Switzer, of Blythewood, S.C; and sister-in-law, Judy Walton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Esther Walton; and siblings, Don Walton, Garry Walton, Dorothy Mead, LeAnne Moore and Larry Walton.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Rasmussenfh.com.
