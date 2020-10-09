SLIDELL, La. — Richard Robinson, 83, while surrounded by the love of his family, found his home in heaven with the Lord on Sept. 13, 2020.
Richard was born to Raymond and Rose Robinson, now deceased, on May 15, 1937, in Grand Island. Richard was the devoted and loving husband of Elaine Robinson. They were married on July 28, 1956, in Grand Island, before relocating to Louisiana in 1961.
Richard was the father of Craig Robinson (Denise), Christi Robinson Blake (Jeff) and Mark Robinson. Richard was the grandfather of Jennifer Robinson Putnam (Joel), Charles Robinson (Bethany), Cory Robinson and Brandon Blake. Richard was the brother of Rita Robinson Peterson (Bob), Rojean Robinson Feldman (Bryce), Randy Robinson, and the late Ronnie Robinson (Doris). Richard was the brother-in-law of Pam Hale Kissinger (Del) and was the loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. More recently, Richard was a loving and devoted companion to Ms. Barbara McKaskel.
Richard devoted his life to his family. He was known by his family for his signature slow-grilled barbecue chicken and ribs with his own special rub, which was the center of our family gatherings. He was absolutely the most gracious host, always offering with a smile to serve you a glass of wine or freshen up your mixed drink. Richard was an adventurer at heart, loving the outdoors, fishing, hunting and traveling. One of Richard’s favorite places to travel to was Pensacola, Fla., where he had many special times during short getaways.
A celebration of his life will be held in Pensacola Beach, Florida where he will be laid to rest next to his deceased wife, Elaine Robinson, at Bayview Memorial Park in Pensacola, Fla.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.