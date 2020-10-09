SLIDELL, La. — Richard Robinson, 83, while surrounded by the love of his family, found his home in heaven with the Lord on Sept. 13, 2020.

Richard was born to Raymond and Rose Robinson, now deceased, on May 15, 1937, in Grand Island. Richard was the devoted and loving husband of Elaine Robinson. They were married on July 28, 1956, in Grand Island, before relocating to Louisiana in 1961.

Richard was the father of Craig Robinson (Denise), Christi Robinson Blake (Jeff) and Mark Robinson. Richard was the grandfather of Jennifer Robinson Putnam (Joel), Charles Robinson (Bethany), Cory Robinson and Brandon Blake. Richard was the brother of Rita Robinson Peterson (Bob), Rojean Robinson Feldman (Bryce), Randy Robinson, and the late Ronnie Robinson (Doris). Richard was the brother-in-law of Pam Hale Kissinger (Del) and was the loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. More recently, Richard was a loving and devoted companion to Ms. Barbara McKaskel.