Richard ‘Tim’ Voss. 56

LINCOLN — Richard Timothy “Tim” Voss. 56, of Lincoln, died Sept. 19, 2020.

Services will be at a later date.

Tim was born in Grand Island on Jan. 20, 1964, the son of LuVerne and Mary (Dunn) Voss.

Tim was a proud graduate of Grand Island Senior High and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He treasured his affiliation with Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and his friendships with many of his FIJI brothers.

Tim was a die-hard Husker supporter, particularly the football, baseball and volleyball programs. He loved camping with friends and family and treasure-hunting at garage sales and auctions. He will be remembered for his loyal heart, his great storytelling ability and his contagious laughter.

Tim spent several decades working in the service of people with disabilities, always seeking to make their lives better while preserving their human dignity. This was a passion of his, and he touched many lives through his work in human services.