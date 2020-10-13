Richard Walton, 71

HAZARD — Richard L. Walton, 71, of Hazard died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard with Pastor Dean Hanson officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. A family burial will be in the German Cemetery in Ainsworth.
Rasmussen Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
