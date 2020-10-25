PHILLIPS — Ricky Wiese, 67, of Phillips passed away Oct. 16, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.

Ricky was born Sept. 23, 1953, in Ainsworth to Kenneth and Gladys (Christensen) Wiese. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island.

On March 27, 1972, he was united in marriage to Linda Waite. The couple made their home in the Phillips area. Ricky worked as a diesel mechanic for Chief Contract Carriers.

In his spare time, Ricky enjoyed die cast cars, riding motorcycles and camping at the lake. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda; children, Michelle (Ryan) Steffen, Kimberly (Michael) Penrose, Jeremy Wiese, Stacey (Todd) Balfour and Jason (Mackenzie) Wiese; 15 grandchildren; and sisters, Sue (Deryl) Lantzer and Cheryl (Paul) Fischer.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Wiese; and grandparents, Max and Elsie Wiese and Thorwald and Eva Christensen.