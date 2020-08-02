OMAHA — Rita P. (Krzycki) Prince, 91, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, died June 10, 2020, at The Lighthouse at Lakeside Village in Omaha.
Rita continued her giving way by bequeathing her body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The Rev. James R. Golka and the Rev. Frank Kriski will concelebrate the funeral Mass.
A lunch is planned at Cathedral Square immediately following the funeral Mass. Private inurnment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul, when anatomical study is complete.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a Rosary and family sharing at 7, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral. You are encouraged to sign Rita’s guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary.
CDC guidelines will be followed at both the visitation and funeral Mass; masks are required. With the recent passing of her daughter, Bet, on April 4, 2020, we will also be celebrating Bet’s life at the Aug. 6 and 7 services.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.