FARMINGTON, N.M. — Robert E. Anderson, 92, of Farmington, N.M., passed away July 10, 2020.
Bob was born Nov. 18, 1927, in Ansley to Leo and Blanche Anderson.
Robert was the oldest of 11 children — six girls and five boys. He grew up in Ansley and enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18. He served 19 months with an honorable discharge. Soon after his discharge he started working as a lineman climbing utility poles for a lifetime career until retiring from the city of Farmington in 1986.
He met the love of his life, Janet Schwaderer, in 1949. On Aug. 22, 1952, they were united in marriage in Loup City. They did a lot of traveling and moved around with Robert’s job all around the country, finally settling in Farmington in 1959.
Bob and Janet did everything together. They traveled several places with their motor home. They were also in a club — known as Miners and Prospectors — that kept them busy. He also enjoyed tinkering with things and making good use of every day he was on Earth. Both enjoyed playing cards with friends and also visiting the casinos. All his neighborhood friends will miss seeing their ol’ friend Bob riding his vintage tractor, the envy of the neighborhood, but most of all they will miss his friendship.
Robert is survived by Janet, his wife of 67 years; three sisters, Donna and Betty, both of Grand Island, and Mary of Kansas; and a brother, Theo, of Wood River. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Blanche Anderson; sisters, Roberta, Emma and Cleo; and three brothers, Vernon, Ival and Keith.