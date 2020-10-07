Robert ‘Bob’ Decker, 90

KEARNEY — Robert L. “Bob” Decker, 90 of Kearney passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, with Pastor John Gosswein officiating.

Robert (Bob) Lincoln Decker was born Feb. 12, 1930, in North Platte to John M. and Irma M. (Hoy) Decker. He grew up in North Platte and graduating from North Platte High School in 1949. Bob enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard in 1947 in North Platte. He proudly served for 18 years reaching the rank of master sergeant. On Oct. 15, 1950, he was united in marriage to Virginia McFarland at the First Christian Church in North Platte. The couple would have celebrated 70 years of marriage later this month.

Bob worked as a clerk at Lyons’ IGA in North Platte and then at Heinz Co. for a short while before returning to Lyons’ IGA. About a year later, he went to work full-time for the Nebraska National Guard as an administrative assistant for a few years. He returned to Lyons’ IGA as assistant manager. Bob later worked at Coca-Cola Foods Division for several years before retiring in 1990. Bob continued to sell coffee for different companies before fully retiring in 1993.