Robert ‘Bob’ Russell, 88

Robert L. “Bob” Russell, 88, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Cremation has been chosen and no service will be held. His family will gather at a later time to honor Robert’s memory. Burial of ashes was in Richland Cemetery, south of Marquette.

Robert was born May 9, 1932, at Marquette, the eldest child of Howard K. and Florence (Holtz) Russell. He attended grades 1 through 8 at Pleasant View District 89 and graduated from Marquette High School, Class of 1949.

On May 29, 1953, Robert married Darlene A. Willis at the Evangelical United Brethren Church of Aurora.

Bob served in the United States Army from October 1952 until September 1954, serving in Korea as an engineer mechanic. He then farmed until he went into law enforcement. In May 1997, after 22 years, he retired from the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; four sons, Andrew Russell, Kent E. Russell, Kevin (Shanell) Russell and Andy Nguyen, all of Grand Island; daughter, Amy J. (Terry) McIntosh of Palmer; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters, Beverly (Richard) Gustafson, Sandra (Wendell) Mankin, Karen McClure, and Nancy (Larry) McDonald; and two brothers, Tom (Sharon) Russell and Melvyn (Sylvia) Russell.