WILMINGTON, Del. — Robert E. Bruns, 78, of Wilmington, Del., died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Zion Lutheran Cemtery in Worms. Services are conducted by Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.