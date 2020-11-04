Robert Bruns, 81

WILMINGTON, Del. — Robert E. Bruns, 81, of Wilmington, Del., passed on to heaven Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Worms.

Robert was born to Albert and Anna (Kaiser) Bruns on Aug. 23, 1939, during the Great Depression, in the family farmhouse between Archer and Chapman.

He had many jobs that led him to a successful career in the insurance business. His first summer job during his high school years was measuring crop acreages for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. He was then a bookkeeper for Larson Chevrolet in Central City and a receptionist for Kirkham, Michael and Assoc., an architecture firm in Omaha, which was a part-time job while attending C.E. School of Commerce, business school.