Robert Francis Fry, 66, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Rob was born Sept. 23, 1953, in Lincoln to Francis and Letha (Leeper) Fry. He grew up in the Juniata area and graduated from Adams Central High School in 1973.
When not on the road as a driver for Grand Island Express, Rob could be found spending time with the Freedom Group, where he not only cherished and celebrated his 39 years of sobriety, but he helped so many others on the road to recovery as well. Rob loved his Harley and his Charger, but not nearly as much as he loved spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Micki; children and their spouses, Jennifer and Joey Berzett, Justin and Julia Fry, Amber and Spencer Larsen, Nicole Otero and Sam Lutt, and Shayla Otero; 13 grandchildren and another granddaughter on the way; one great-grandchild; siblings and their spouses, Jim (Cindy) Fry, RoxAnn Worley, Tim (Tammy) Fry; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Levi; and son-in-law, Matthew.
