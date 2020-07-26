ARVADA, Colo. — Robert L. Montgomery, 87, of Arvada, Colo., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date. Due to restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be held for the immediate family. Bob will be interred at Crown Hill next to Carolyn, his wife.
Born on July 15, 1933, in Grand Island, he was the son of Dayton Oscar and Lillian Lucille (Reams) Montgomery. Robert married Carolyn Dreblow on Jan. 3, 1953, and together they shared 52 years of marriage until her passing in 2004.
Bob joined the Colorado State Patrol in June 1959, after serving in the U.S. Navy in Korea. He was assigned to the Golden, Colo., office following his academy training and served in Golden, Arvada and the academy over the next 10 years. Bob was promoted to Sergeant and was stationed in Castle Rock, Colo., then was promoted to Lieutenant in 1972, and served in Littleton, Fort Morgan, Denver Headquarters, as Golden Troop Commander and in the Motor Carrier Safety Unit before retiring with 30 years of service as Captain in 1989.
Upon his retirement, Bob continued to be active in the transportation safety field by taking on the task of safety manager for Leprino Foods Transportation, and then as an instructor for the Center for Transportation Safety.
Bob was a 50-year member of the Golden Masonic Lodge. However, one of his greatest joys was to visit with his Grand Island high school classmates and he always looked forward to the yearly reunions. He also had a large extended family out of Wood River: the Meads.
He will be remembered for his dedication to what was right, along with his sense of humor and compassion in trying times.
He is survived by his son, Robert M. Montgomery, and his wife, Donna; his daughters, Candace Pulst and her husband, Brian, and Marta Wilkinson; his grandchildren, Heath Montgomery, Courtney Urie, Daulton and Jordyn Wilkinson, Sonya Lawler and Alexandra Palm; his great-grandson, James Montgomery; and great-granddaughter, Mirielle Palm.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Jerry Montgomery.
Condolences may be sent to Robert Montgomery and family at 9562 W. 64th Place, Arvada, CO 80004.